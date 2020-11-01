Tonight on Instagram, Kofi Kingston shared a story about how after 7 1/2 years he finally got the chance to be home to celebrate Halloween with his wife and kids.

In his post, Kofi explained how he's still on cloud nine and called it one of the best Halloweens ever.

His kids were dressed as dinosaurs and his wife was the Ice Age. Below you can read his full Instagram post:

Well, after 7.5 years, I finally got to be home on Halloween with my family to go trick or treating with my kids. ????

Literally the first time in 7.5 years...'I'm still on cloud nine...

•

Kids picked out their costumes separately and coincidentally both ended up with dinosaur variations: Rex from Fortnite and a real cute Triceratops...

•

So I had to follow suit with a dragon/dinosaur as well***

My wife was the Ice Age, just out there killing it...??

•

What a fantastic Halloween! Might have been the best one ever. Hope y'all enjoyed yours too!

•

?? Happy Halloween ?? ***I actually had one of those inflatable T. rex costumes initially, but the inflator fan was broken, it was hot as Hell, I couldn't see out of the damn thing, so opted for the dragon mask at the last minute. Gonna burn the T. rex costume when I get back home to teach it a lesson...

As noted, the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi and Xavier Woods will be facing Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match on tomorrow's episode of RAW.