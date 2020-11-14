Gabrielle Carteris, the President of labor union SAG-AFTRA [The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists], reached out to Zelina Vega on Friday after news broke of WWE firing Vega.

The SAG-AFTRA twitter account also responded to an earlier tweet in which Vega said she supports unionization.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents over 160,000 people in the entertainment industry, including singers, TV actors, journalists, radio personalities, recording artists, and voice actors, is considered the biggest labor union in Hollywood.

Carteris, who starred in the popular TV show Beverly Hills 90210, thanked Vega for "standing strong in labor solidarity" and asked the former WWE Superstar to email her.

"Hey @Zelina_VegaWWE Thanks for standing strong for labor solidarity. I support you. Please email me [email protected]," tweeted Carteris.

PWI Insider reported that Vega's release was not a result of her tweet in support of unionization since news of her firing made the rounds before her controversial tweet. Vega will serve the customary 90-day non-compete clause, which would prevent her from appearing on TV for any other wrestling promotion until mid-February 2021.