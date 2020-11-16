Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been pulled from the Women's Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series.

Rose and Brooke are being replaced by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans.

WWE did an injury angle on tonight's RAW where Rose was injured by WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Brooke was later attacked by Reckoning in a backstage segment. WWE Producer Adam Pearce then announced that due to the injuries to Brooke and Rose, they are unable to compete at the pay-per-view.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, 1 Superstar TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, 2 Superstars TBA)