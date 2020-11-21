Tomorrow, November 22 at 4 p.m. ET will be a special edition of WWE's The Bump because of Survivor Series.
The guests announced for tomorrow's show are Lana, the SmackDown tag team champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), and Bruce Prichard.
The Bump is available on WWE Network and WWE digital platforms.
Survivor Series starts at 7 p.m. ET. The preshow is at 6 p.m. ET.
Below is the card for tomorrow's PPV:
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
MEN'S TRADITIONAL 5-ON-5 ELIMINATION MATCH
AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis
WOMEN'S TRADITIONAL 5-ON-5 ELIMINATION MATCH
Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce vs. Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya
The Undertaker's Final Farewell
