Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Lance Storm is bringing back his Storm Wrestling Academy.

Storm has announced that he will be opening up a virtual version of the SWA in the next few weeks.

"As mentioned on my @WONF4W show with @bryanalvarez I will be Opening SWA Virtual in the coming weeks. Still working out the details but Zoom match review, feedback and coaching will be step one," he wrote. "I've done match review & feedback for countless people via email and with 1 on 1 video interaction it should be even better. If I've done match review feedback for you before, please feel free to RT and endorse/rate your experience with my coaching. Thanks you. More details soon"

Storm originally launched the Storm Wrestling Academy back in 2005 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, after retiring from full-time in-ring action. He announced in August 2019 that the school would be closing after the September 2019 session. Storm closed the school then, and accepted a Producer job from WWE. He was let go from that job back in April due to the COVID-19 budgets cuts.

Storm trained several current and former WWE talents at SWA over the years, including WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan, Tyler Breeze, Tenille Dashwood, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green, Brian Pillman Jr., Rachael Ellering, and Taya Valkyrie, among others.

Storm recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and gave an update on his WWE status.

"Well, I was, again, they want to say furloughed, but with my visa and my contract, because I had to have different paperwork to enable me to get the work visa, they had to terminate my contract to not pay me. So I was straight up released," Storm revealed. "You can't do it the same way because again, really the only difference between furloughed and fired is they don't actually file the paperwork to terminate you and then they hope to bring you back, and I was told that basically, you're furloughed or whatever.

"We hope to bring you back at some point, but I had a different contract. To enable a visa, they have to terminate the contract to not continue to pay me, so they did, which is why I was able to do the cameo on AEW Dynamite for the Jericho 30-year anniversary celebration. I got to send in a video for that. So I'm really in a position where I've got a lot of things I could be doing and want to be doing, but to do them, I have to cross to the US, and as of right now, there is still a closed border. There is some legal loopholing you can do if you're willing to bend the rules and ignore quarantines, but that's not something I'm willing to do. So until the border situation improves, I sit home and do a weekly podcast on the Wrestling Observer and watch 'Corner Gas' animated Monday nights on CTV comedy."

During that same interview, conducted earlier this month, Storm talked to our own Nick Hausman about closing his Storm Wrestling Academy and if it will remain closed now that he's no longer working with WWE.

"Well, the school is closed because I closed it," Storm said. "I'm done with it. That was a major undertaking, and it ran its course. And it was a situation--I was looking to shut it down, and I reached out to see what my employment options were because I wanted to shut it down. And WWE made me a pretty quick offer to go, and I jumped at it. And it was going great, until March of this year when everything hit the fan so to speak."

Stay tuned for updates on the status of the new SWA Virtual. Below are Storm's full tweets: