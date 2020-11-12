- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Dave Mastiff vs. Trent Seven in the final Heritage Cup semi-finals match. The winner will go on to face A-Kid in the finals of the tournament.

Today's show will also feature the anticipated debut of UK veteran Rampage Brown. Above is a promo for the Heritage Cup bout.

- As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode opened with a major upset as Leon Ruff captured the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano. You can click here for our original report on the title change, with photos and videos.

While Ruff had appeared on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live and Main Event this year, he went into last night's title shot with a record of 0-11. The former EVOLVE star worked most of those matches as an enhancement talent, but was signed to a deal back in late July.

Ruff took to Twitter after the win and called it one of the greatest moments in his life.

"One of the greatest moments in my life @WWENXT C H A M P I O N," he wrote.

You can see Ruff's full tweet below: