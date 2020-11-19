A new documentary on Liv Morgan is set to premiere on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 29.

"Liv Forever" will show Morgan's life behind-the-scenes, and was filmed over a 16 month period. Morgan announced the new doc on Twitter today.

"For 16 months, I documented my life behind the scenes as a WWE superstar. Not everything is what it seems... but now you can finally see it all. On November 29th, you get to learn the truth and I get to LIV FOREVER [heart emoji] @wwenetwork," she wrote.

The trailer for "Liv Forever" can be seen below, featuring footage of Morgan interacting with Paul Heyman, WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Michael "PS" Hayes, and others.

The theme song for the documentary is "Live Forever" by Bazzi, which can be found on Spotify and Apple Music now.