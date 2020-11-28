Liv Morgan recently spoke with Ryan Satin from Fox Sports ahead of the premiere of her documentary, "Liv Forever."

She revealed during the interview that she had pitched several different character ideas. One of her character ideas was a darker version of her usual "happy and bubbly" self. Liv was going to use personal experiences like the struggles of her childhood to help with the creation.

"I basically wanted to use the experiences I've gone through, the struggles of my childhood, and kind of use the character that I was trying to create as an outlet to express the darker feelings that I was feeling," said Liv. "The more sad emotions that I was feeling. So, I wanted to use this character as an outlet to express, maybe, suppressed emotions, you know? I just wanted to use this character as an outlet to show an opposite spectrum of Liv, you know? But, I'm very happy and bubbly and I just wanted the pitch for it to come on the opposite spectrum of that."

While Liv now says at the end of the day, she is grateful for being part of the "Wedding Segment" with Lana and Bobby Lashley, she did have mixed feelings about it.

"It was crazy enough that I couldn't say no," admitted Liv. "You know, looking back, I've had mixed feelings on it, too. But, looking back on it, I just think everything happens for a reason, you know? And what we wanted to accomplish was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible. I definitely think that was accomplished. No one saw it coming. So, at the end of the day, I loved it and I'm grateful for it."

The full interview with Ryan Satin is available here.

"Liv Forever" premieres tomorrow on WWE Network.