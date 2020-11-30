MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week's MLW Fusion main event.

Wednesday's main event will be a 2020 Opera Cup Opening Round bout. This will be a rematch from the 2019 Opera Cup, which saw Smith get the win. The winner of this week's match will advance to the semi-finals to face Richard Holliday.

MLW previously announced ACH vs. Laredo Kid for Wednesday's Fusion opener. This will be another Opera Cup Opening Round match. The winner of Kid vs. ACH will face Tom Lawlor in the semi-finals.

MLW has also announced that Wednesday's show will feature a segment where CONTRA Unit (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, Ikuro Kwon, Josef Samael, The Black Hand of CONTRA) threatens the other current MLW champions.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday's MLW Fusion episode. Below is the full announcement on Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki that MLW sent to us today: