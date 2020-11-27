- Noam Dar's new "Supernova Sessions" talk show has been announced for WWE NXT UK. The segment will debut on an upcoming episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network. Above is a promo for the segment, where Dar says he will interview who he wants and continue to prove why he is the center of the WWE Universe.

- Two matches have been announced for next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. The Hunt will face Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster in tag team action. Joe Coffey will face Alexander Wolfe in a match where the rest of Imperium and Gallus will be banned from ringside.

- NXT UK Champion WALTER passed the 600-day mark of his title reign on Thanksgiving. The leader of Imperium captured the title from Pete Dunne back at NXT "Takeover: New York" on April 5, 2019 during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The WWE UK Title was renamed the NXT UK Title in January of this year.

Dunne still has more days as NXT UK Champion. The inaugural champion was Tyler Bate, who won defeated Dunne in tournament finals on January 15, 2017. He held the title for 125 days until Dunne captured it at NXT "Takeover: Chicago" on May 20, 2017. Dunne held the title for 685 days before dropping it to WALTER.

WWE UK tweeted the following graphic for WALTER's major milestone this week: