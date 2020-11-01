- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring The Undertaker's greatest entrances.

- In the video below, former US President Barack Obama swished an impromptu three-pointer while leaving a venue. He then turned to the camera and said, "That's what I do!" For wrestling fans, that's a familiar phrase previously used by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Henry retweeted the video and responded "Hey, Mr. President somebody already owns that!"

Hey Mr. President somebody already owns that! https://t.co/lNutdmEzlK — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 31, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Baron Corbin, Carmella, and Sasha Banks.