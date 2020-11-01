AEW star Matt Hardy has assured wrestling fans that his "Elite Deletion Match" against Sammy Guevara at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will be "remembered for eternity" and "leave people in shock."

Hardy, who has been promoting the match on social media, said he plans to redeem his shortcomings from the "Broken Rules" match against Guevara at AEW All Out, which ended in controversial fashion after Hardy's head crashed against the concrete floor midway through the backstage brawl. The match was initially called off, but was later resumed after it was determined by AEW medical personnel that Hardy could continue.

"In less than a week, The #EliteDELETION will happen at #AEWFullGear & I'm confident it will be remembered for eternity," Hardy wrote on his Instagram page.

In another tweet, Hardy wrote, "I can promise all the @AEW fans this - The #EliteDELETION is gonna leave people talking & in shock. I'm gonna kill it & rock #AEWFullGear & redeem the shortcomings from my #AEWAllOut battle."

As reported earlier, "the final battle" between Hardy and Guevara will be a cinematic match and taped at the Hardy Compound, which has been the setting for previous matches in Impact Wrestling and WWE.

Hardy confirmed the reports in another tweet.

"At The #EliteDELETION, I must cleanse the CONTAMINATED VESSEL of @sammyguevara at The Lake of Reincarnation, as I have done with others in the past. This version of Samuel must be DELETED. #TheEND #TheFinalChapter."

Hardy vs. Guevara is one of the seven matches that have been confirmed for Saturday's AEW Full Gear.

??CONTEST TIME??

Our friends at @FiteTV have given us a code to watch @AEW #AEWFullGear



How To Win:

?? ?? + RT This Post

??Must Follow @battlegroundihr & @FiteTV to qualify

??Reply with the match you are looking forward to



CONTEST is ONLY available to those OUTSIDE the U.S.???? pic.twitter.com/5C1PcEZUvB — BATTLE (@battleonair) November 1, 2020