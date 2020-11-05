As noted, tomorrow will be a special episode of AEW Dark. One match announced was Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa.

Michael Nakazawa took to Twitter to give a warning to Cutler ahead of tomorrow's match.

He tweeted, "After losing the virginity, you feel like you are still in a dream. Everything looks different, and you think you have changed. No, you haven't. It's a hormone in your brain. You beat Peter, but that doesn't mean you can get the second win easy. Tomorrow you will see it. #AEWDark"

Cutler's overall AEW record is 1-25-2 while Nakazawa's is 3-10.

Below you can see his tweet as well as the full card for tomorrow's AEW Dark:

* Sean Maluta & RYZIN vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

* Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks

* Tesha Price vs. Big Swole

* Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels

* Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor

* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez

* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa