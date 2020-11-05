As noted, tomorrow will be a special episode of AEW Dark. One match announced was Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa.
Michael Nakazawa took to Twitter to give a warning to Cutler ahead of tomorrow's match.
He tweeted, "After losing the virginity, you feel like you are still in a dream. Everything looks different, and you think you have changed. No, you haven't. It's a hormone in your brain. You beat Peter, but that doesn't mean you can get the second win easy. Tomorrow you will see it. #AEWDark"
Cutler's overall AEW record is 1-25-2 while Nakazawa's is 3-10.
Below you can see his tweet as well as the full card for tomorrow's AEW Dark:
* Sean Maluta & RYZIN vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
* Trevor Read vs. Ricky Starks
* Tesha Price vs. Big Swole
* Matt Sydal vs. Christopher Daniels
* Lee Johnson vs. Chuck Taylor
* Griff Garrison vs. Ariel Dominguez
* Brandon Cutler vs. Michael Nakazawa
After losing the virsinity, you feel like you are still in a dream. Everything looks different, and you think you have changed. No, you haven't. It's a hormon in your brain. You beat Peter, but that doesn't mean you can get the second win easy. Tomorrow you will see it. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/6rJZdHfHkJ— ?????? (@MichaelNakazawa) November 6, 2020