WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson showed glimpses of his prime Saturday night in his return to the ring after a 15-year absence. The 54-year-old Tyson faced the 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. in a lively exhibition bout that was unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Iron Mike struck Jones Jr. with a number of body shots and head punches during a fight that was required to be a "fairly safe sparring session" by the California State Athletic Commission.

During the build-up to the fight, there was concern about the health of Jones Jr., especially since Tyson was known to pack a punch in his heyday. In his post-bout interview, which can be seen above, Tyson joked that no one "cared about his ass."

Tyson said, "Why nobody care about my ass? I didn't fight in 15 years. He [Jones Jr.] stopped fighting three years ago and everybody worried about his ass."

With the proceeds from the exhibition bout being donated to various charities, Tyson assured fans that he was planning to step into the ring again.

"This is better than fighting for championships," Tyson said. "We're humanitarians now. We can do something good for the world. We've got to do this again."

Tyson also said he was pleased with the result since he was able to entertain the crowd.

"I'm good with a draw, because I entertained the crowd," he said. [h/t Daily Mail]. "The crowd was happy with it. Nobody thought I could go eight rounds, but you've got to go the distance, that's boxing. I was very happy to be here, despite what everyone says I was happy to go to eight rounds.

"I used to do this for three minutes. Somehow, those two minutes felt like three minutes,' admitted Tyson. 'I'm just happy I got this under my belt and will continue to go further," he added.

In the co-main event of the show, YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round.