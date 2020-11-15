AEW star Miro, fka Rusev, has shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega getting fired by WWE.

While speaking on his Twitch stream on Sunday, Miro said that while he sympathizes with Vega, he is also happy for the former WWE star since she is now free to continue engaging with fans on streaming platforms.

"She'll be fine. When things like this happen, it's always somebody's loss," said Miro. "What matters is....she wanted to continue doing Twitch and now she can. So, that's the best decision and best move for her. So, I'm happy for her."

As reported earlier, Vega refused to take down her third-party streaming accounts in the timeframe allocated by the WWE, and even proceeded to open a new OnlyFans account despite the edict handed out by WWE last month.

Essentially, Vega chose streaming over wrestling for WWE. Miro said he respects Vega's decision and would have done the same thing if he were in her position.

"Trust me, if I were in her place, I would have done the exact same thing," said the former WWE U.S. Champion. "Well, yeah, I mean it's clear that she loves Twitch.

"She wanted to do more with her time than just wrestle and she stuck to her guns. Now, she will have the opportunity to do whatever she wants. I am not sure why everyone feels bad about this situation. Please, don't feel bad for her. There is nothing stopping her now."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Twitch with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.