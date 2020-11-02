Major League Wrestling has officially announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. for The Restart.

It was announced today that Smith will be there for The Restart on Wednesday, November 18. Alicia Atout revealed the news in the video above.

Smith was last seen on MLW TV back in May when he was attacked by the CONTRA Unit. Smith is now looking to challenge Jacob Fatu for the World Heavyweight Title.

"That's a huge match we had in the mix for pay-per-view before 2020 unfolded as it did," said MLW CEO Court Bauer in a press release. "Since that time, a lot has changed... but one thing that's been very much on my mind is making good on this title fight. We're hoping to deliver on that at The Restart. I know DBS wants the match. We'll see if CONTRA cooperates."

