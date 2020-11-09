Major League Wrestling has officially announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu as the main event for the MLW Fusion restart on Wednesday, November 18.

MLW is billing this as "the biggest title fight in ages" as MLW returns next Wednesday with Fusion on Fubo Sports and YouTube. The show will then air on Saturday via beIN Sports, and on-demand via DAZN.

"This is a dream match we originally slated for Pay-Per-View this past summer and felt it was the perfect match to give the fans as a thank you for hanging tight and supporting us through #TheRestart," MLW CEO Court Bauer told DAZN of the DBS vs. Fatu match.

Stay tuned for more on MLW's "#TheRestart" and next week's show. Below is the full announcement sent to us today by MLW: