Following their restart, MLW announced during this week's show that the 2020 Opera Cup will be making its long-awaited return next week during their Thanksgiving special.

The Opening Rounds will have:

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero (NEXT WEEK)

TJP vs. Richard Holliday (NEXT WEEK)

Laredo Kid vs. ACH (TO BE ANNOUNCED)

Low Ki vs. The 2019 Opera Cup Winner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. (TO BE ANNOUNCED)

Also announced for next week's card:

The "Heavyweight Hustle" Calvin Tankman will make his anticipated return

And, Promociones Dorado founder Salina de La Renta will make an appearance to clear all the confusion surrounding her with her relationship with CONTRA Unit

