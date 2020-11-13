Major League Wrestling has announced that their Fusion TV show is now airing on Pluto TV.

MLW Fusion will begin airing on Pluto TV this Wednesday, November 18 for The Restart. Pluto TV can be found on Roku, Smart TVs, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xfinity, Chromecast, web browser and other platforms. MLW can be found on Pluto via the Fubo Sports Network.

MLW sent us the following announcement on Fusion airing on Pluto TV: