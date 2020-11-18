MLW will present "The Restart" tonight at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.

The Restart will be MLW's return to programming since COVID-19 shut operations down earlier this year. You can see the cold open for tonight's show above.

The following has been announced for tonight's big episode:

* The 2020 Opera Cup brackets will be revealed

* Jared St. Laurent joins Rich Bocchini on the MLW announce team as a fight analyst

* Kevin Von Erich shares a secret about the origins of World Class Championship Wrestling with his sons, MLW World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich

* MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will be in action

* MLW World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed defends against Brian Pillman Jr.

* MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu defends against Davey Boy Smith Jr.

MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer issued the following statement on tonight's restart via the MLW mailing list this morning:

Good morning! After nearly 8 months today is the day. Welcome to #TheRestart of Major League Wrestling!



This year has been unlike any other in the history of our league and we thank you for being with us every step of the way.



Tonight at 7pm ET, we embark on a new era for MLW featuring a new breed of fighting athletes as we bring you into smoke filled arenas each and every week.



We've reloaded the roster, nearly doubling the number of wrestlers and we will be giving you stacked cards each and every week for free.



You'll also notice new strategic alliances pop up on FUSION along with some other surprises.



I promise the intense competition will remind you of what we all love about MLW. My hope is that you will enjoy the extraordinary competition of the Opera Cup, championship bouts and some big marquee matches.



A key goal for #TheRestart was to give fans more ways to watch us than ever before. In addition to watching us nationwide on cable and satellite on beIN SPORTS, you can now stream us on not just on YouTube but on Fubo Sports Network, DAZN and Pluto TV plus we're in 20+ countries and counting! Learn more about where to watch.



Thank you again for your incredible support throughout the year.



Now, get ready for a big night of fights!

•Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.: World Heavyweight Title Fight

•Myron Reed vs. Brian Pillman Jr.: World Middleweight Title Fight

•Alex Hammerstone in action + more!



Sincerely, Court Bauer

CEO/Founder of Major League Wrestling

Stay tuned for more on Major League Wrestling's return to action.