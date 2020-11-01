RETRIBUTION's leader Mustafa Ali sent out a message ahead of tomorrow's episode of RAW.

Ali tweeted, "Tomorrow on #WWERAW I turn this ship around. But I don't want you to change. I want you to continue to ignore the warning. I want you to continue having no faith in us. After all, "having no faith in us" is what made us in the first place."

It was in October when Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION and as the mystery hacker from SmackDown.

You can see Ali's tweet below: