AEW and TNT have announced their new "Boundless" advertising campaign for Dynamite, which was created by Director X (Julien Christian Lutz).

You can see a video promo for the campaign above. The piece features AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young, Britt Baker, Adam Page, MJF and others.

TNT noted in the YouTube description that the campaign represents the continued fight for AEW to break boundaries and revolutionize pro wrestling.

"Director X is the perfect partner to showcase the AEW brand with his distinct visual style that uniquely speaks to a new generation," said Melissa Chambless, the EVP of Marketing for TNT, TBS and truTV. "His ability to bring these wrestlers' incredible stories to life in such an authentic way thoroughly manifests our Boundless campaign."

Below is the full announcement from AEW sent to us this afternoon, which includes comments from Director X, plus behind-the-scenes images from the campaign shoot showing X with Nyla Rose, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, and AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes: