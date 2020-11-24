The National Wrestling Alliance is returning to action with a new series next week.

NWA Shockwave will premiere next Tuesday at 6pm ET, filling in the timeslot previously held by NWA Power. Fans on the NWA's Patreon page will have access to the weekly episodes one day before, on Mondays.

You can see the video announcement for the new series above. NWA announcer Joe Galli noted in the video that Shockwave will be produced at Thunder Studios in Los Angeles each week, in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network.

Below is the promotional blurb that was posted with the video seen above: