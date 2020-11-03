Shotzi Blackheart vs. Toni Storm has been announced for tomorrow's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

The storyline for Blackheart vs. Storm is that NXT General Manager William Regal has allowed Blackheart to pick her opponent for doing such a good job as the Halloween Havoc host last week. Blackheart took to Twitter and announced Storm as her opponent.

"Its time for some fresh meat! @wwenxt TOMORROW NIGHT I welcome one of my idols into the ballpit! #wwenxt @usa_network," she wrote.

In more news for this week's NXT show, Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida has been announced. Kushida is looking to continue his winning streak, while Grimes is hoping to bounce back from last week's Haunted House of Terror loss to Dexter Lumis.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow's NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Toni Storm vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes

* New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano appears

* Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will appear

* Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream