AEW officials reportedly have creative plans in place for PAC's return to the storylines.

There's no word yet on what is planned for PAC, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the issue isn't as much getting PAC into the United States to work, as it is getting him back home to the UK. Due to COVID-19 protocols, PAC would have to go through two weeks of quarantine every time he goes back home after working AEW tapings.

As seen in the video above, PAC returned to AEW TV on this week's Dynamite to break his silence. He noted that he's gotten bigger, faster and more obsessed while stuck in isolation for the past seven months. He also said he's become a casualty of the "rotten world" we live in, but it's OK because he's been through this before.

PAC has been away from the ring and stuck in the UK since March due COVID-19 travel restrictions. He had been in the Death Triangle stable with The Lucha Bros before the hiatus, but it looks like that storyline has been nixed. PAC last wrestled on March 11, teaming with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M for a win over Joey Janela and Private Party.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

