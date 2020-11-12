Former WWE Divas Champion Nikka Bella recently revealed that John Cena, her ex-fiancé, congratulated her after she gave birth to a baby boy in July.

Nikki and her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth exactly a day apart earlier this year. While Brie and Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child, a son named Buddy, Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first son, Matteo.

"So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both," Nikki told Us Weekly in an interview. "We haven't had an individual conversation in gosh, I don't know how long, but it was very short and sweet!"

Nikki and Cena split in 2018 after a six-year relationship. Nikki maintains that the ex-couple has remained in good terms.

"John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years," said Nikki, while promoting the new season of Total Bellas. "All I've ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!"

As reported earlier, The Bella Twins are interested in one more run in the WWE.

"This is what's hard for Nikki and I," Brie told Access Hollywood. "When we left, all of a sudden the WWE Women's Tag Titles came, and we're like, 'Wait a sec, that's for The Bella Twins.' We've been dying to have tag titles. So, she and I feel like we have one more run in us, so we really want to go for those titles."

The Bella Twins were to be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. However, their induction ceremony was postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.