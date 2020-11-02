Earlier today, NJPW announced the competitors for this year's Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournament. In previous years, it included 20 wrestlers in two blocks, but this year it will be only ten in one block. The top two wrestlers with the highest points will meet in the finals on December 11 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

The tournament typically begins in May, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the ten entrants:

* Robbie Eagles

* Hiromu Takahashi

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Master Wato

* SHO

* El Desperado

* BUSHI

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* DOUKI

* Taiji Ishimori

NJPW is also going to feature a Super J-Cup 2020 tournament next month in the States. It's an eight-man, single-elimination tournament, airing live on December 12 on New Japan World. This year's field features former WWE stars, as well as wrestlers representing other promotions, like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

* TJP

* ACH

* Lio Rush

* Chris Bey

* Rey Horus

* Blake Christian

* Clark Connors

* El Phantasmo