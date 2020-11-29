NJPW has announced that comedian, actor, artist, and musician Noritake Kinashi will be part of Wrestle Kingdom 15.

Kinashi is NJPW's special guest celebrity promoter as well as the voice behind the theme song for Wrestle Kingdom.

He's part of the comedy duo Tunnels and the pop group Yaen. One of his most recent film credits is "Inuyashiki" (2018).

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is January 4 & 5 2021.

Below is the announced card so far:

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1:

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2:

* Jay White vs. the winner of Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)