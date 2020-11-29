NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27 continued today with Hiromu Takahashi defeating Robbie Eagles in the main event. Below are the full results:

* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yuya Uemura

* El Desperado defeated DOUKI

* SHO defeated Master Wato

* Taiji Ishimori defeated BUSHI

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Robbie Eagles

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

* Hiromu Takahashi 10 points

* Taiji Ishimori 10 points

* Master Wato 8 points

* El Desperado 8 points

* SHO 8 points

* BUSHI 6 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points

* Robbie Eagles 4 points

* DOUKI 0 points

* Yuya Uemura 0 points

World Tag League Standings

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points

* Shingo Takagi and SANADA 8 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 8 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 6 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 6 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 6 points

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 6 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 4 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 2 points

The World Tag League continues tomorrow with the following matches:

* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi