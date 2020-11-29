NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 27 continued today with Hiromu Takahashi defeating Robbie Eagles in the main event. Below are the full results:
* Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yuya Uemura
* El Desperado defeated DOUKI
* SHO defeated Master Wato
* Taiji Ishimori defeated BUSHI
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Robbie Eagles
Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings
* Hiromu Takahashi 10 points
* Taiji Ishimori 10 points
* Master Wato 8 points
* El Desperado 8 points
* SHO 8 points
* BUSHI 6 points
* Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points
* Robbie Eagles 4 points
* DOUKI 0 points
* Yuya Uemura 0 points
World Tag League Standings
* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points
* Shingo Takagi and SANADA 8 points
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 8 points
* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 6 points
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 6 points
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 6 points
* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points
* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 6 points
* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 4 points
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 2 points
The World Tag League continues tomorrow with the following matches:
* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL
* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii
* SANADA and Shingo Takagi vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi