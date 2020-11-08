NJPW has just confirmed several matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15. Below is the current card:
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1:
* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2:
* Jay White vs. the winner of Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)
Wrestle Kingdom 15 is January 4 & 5 2021.
Huge matches confirmed as Varsan Plus presents Wrestle Kingdom 15!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 9, 2020
Night one- January 4 2021:
IWGP Intercontinental & Heavyweight Championships
Tetsuya Naito vs Kota Ibushi!
Kazuchika Okada vs Will Ospreay!https://t.co/yZspkKyu6R#njpw #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/xlr719DXSc