NJPW has just confirmed several matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15. Below is the current card:

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1:

* Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2:

* Jay White vs. the winner of Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is January 4 & 5 2021.