NJPW Power Struggle takes place early Saturday morning from the Edison Arena in Osaka, Japan. Join us tomorrow for live coverage, beginning at 3 AM ET! The event is available on NJPW World. English commentary will be available at the time of the broadcast.
The card features Tetsuya Naito defending both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against the former champion, EVIL. Also, the G1 Climax 30 Finalist, Kota Ibushi, will put his Wrestle Kingdom 15 Contract on the line against "Switchblade" Jay White.
Below is the final card lineup:
IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championships
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. EVIL
Wrestle Kingdom 15 Title Match Contract
Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. Jay White
IWGP US Championship Match Contract
KENTA (holder) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NEVER Openweight Championship
Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Shingo Takagi
KOPW 2020 Championship
Toru Yano (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Kazuchika Okada vs. Great O-Khan
Big statements and big announcements have been made on the Road to Power Struggle!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 2, 2020
We now head to Osaka Saturday November 7 with LIVE English commentary on @njpwworld!https://t.co/BRqO4Zeter#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/LIT6rC5VE3