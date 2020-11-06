NJPW Power Struggle takes place early Saturday morning from the Edison Arena in Osaka, Japan. Join us tomorrow for live coverage, beginning at 3 AM ET! The event is available on NJPW World. English commentary will be available at the time of the broadcast.

The card features Tetsuya Naito defending both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against the former champion, EVIL. Also, the G1 Climax 30 Finalist, Kota Ibushi, will put his Wrestle Kingdom 15 Contract on the line against "Switchblade" Jay White.

Below is the final card lineup:

IWGP Heavyweight And Intercontinental Championships

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. EVIL

Wrestle Kingdom 15 Title Match Contract

Kota Ibushi (holder) vs. Jay White

IWGP US Championship Match Contract

KENTA (holder) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Championship

Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

KOPW 2020 Championship

Toru Yano (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Kazuchika Okada vs. Great O-Khan