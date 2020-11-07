Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW Power Struggle 2020. This event will begin airing on NJPW World (with English commentary) at 3 AM EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about today's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on today's show:

?? KOPW2020:Yano vs ZSJ!

?? NEVER: Suzuki vs Shingo!

?? Okada vs O-Khan!

?? IWGP US Briefcase: KENTA vs Tanahashi!

?? Double IWGP Briefcase: Ibushi vs White!

?? Double IWGP Championships: Naito vs EVIL!



Commentators Kevin Kelly, Rocky Romero and Chris Charlton welcome fans to NJPW Power Struggle! We kick things off with the first title match on the card.

KOPW 2020 Championship (No Corner Pad Match Stipulation): Toru Yano (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Toru Yano yells out at the NJPW ring crew for not removing the corner pads fast enough. The crowd all laughs in unison. Both men begin a test of strength after the bell rings. Yano goes right for Zack Sabre Jr.'s leg. They restart the match. Yano crashes into the corner twice and screams out in pain. Sabre Jr. keeps the hurt on Yano before he rolls out of the ring to take a breath. Sabre Jr. meets Yano on the outside only to be thrown into the guard rail. They both make their way back in the ring. Yano tries to stop Sabre from being held in the cobra twist. Yano finds himself again on the wrong end of Sabre Jr.'s ankle lock. Yano grabs the bottom rope for a break.

Outside the ring again, both men crash shoulder-first into each other. Sabre Jr. blasts Yano in the face with a strong European uppercut. Both men's battle continues on the outside up until the 18 count before they both make it back in. Sabre Jr. just drives Yano once more into the exposed turnbuckle. Sabre keeps the pain train rolling by cuffing Yano's ear. Yano sidesteps Sabre Jr and sends him on the mat with a belly-to-belly suplex. Sabre Jr. slams into the turnbuckle. Yano rolls him up but only gets a two count. He goes for it again, same results. Sabre Jr. plays dead for a moment to get a rollup on Yano. Yano gets his shoulders up at the 2 count.

A stalemate breaks out as both men have each other in Achilles submissions. Yano is having a hard time crawling towards the bottom rope. He puts his hand out for the referee to grab before making it over to the bottom rope for another break. Both men make their way back out of the ring. Sabre Jr. locks Yano's leg in the guardrail. Yano grabs at Sabre Jr.'s boot laces up in the guardrail. He runs into the ring in time. Sabre Jr. can't break free from the guardrail and loses the match via count out.

Winner and Still KOPW Champion: Toru Yano

Post-Match: A Young Lion comes over with scissors to help untie Sabre Jr. After breaking free, he runs to the back.

The NEVER Openweight Championship is on the line, next!

NEVER Openweight Championship: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Shingo Takagi