NJPW Road to Power Struggle continued earlier today with one of the tour's bigger shows. The main event saw IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado retain against BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi.

Below are the full results from today's show:

* Yuya Uemura defeated Yota Tsuji

* Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto defeated DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* Great-O-Khan and Will Ospreay defeated Gariel Kidd and Kazuchika Okada

* Chase Owens, KENTA, an Jay White defeated Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi

* SANADA and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado defeated BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

The tour continues tomorrow featuring Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defending the IWGP Tag Team Titles against YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto. Also, the Best of the Super Jr. entrants are scheduled to be announced.