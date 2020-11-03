NJPW has announced that Yoshinobu Kanemaru injured his right knee and is unable to compete at the event in Kochi on November 5.

The match BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru is now BUSHI & Shingo Takagi vs. El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki.

Below is NJPW's statement: