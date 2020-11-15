The NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournaments both began earlier today. Although not previously announced for the tournament, Jeff Cobb is now a member of Will Ospreay's The Empire stable, and will be tagging with Great-O-Khan in the WTL.

Below are the full results:

World Tag League

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan defeated Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* EVIL and Yijiro Takahashi defeated SANADA and Shingo Takagi

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeated Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

Best Of Super Juniors 27

* Master Wato defeated Yuya Uemura

* Robbie Eagles defeated DOUKI

* SHO defeated BUSHI

* Ryusuke Tagachi defeated El Desperado

* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori

World Tag League Standings

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 2 points (1-0)

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-0)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 0 points (0-1)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 0 points (0-1)

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-1)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

* Hiromu Takahashi 2 points (1-0)

* Ryusuke Taguchi 2 points (1-0)

* SHO 2 points (1-0)

* Robbie Eagles 2 points (1-0)

* Master Wato 2 points (1-0)

* Yuya Uemura 0 points (0-1)

* DOUKI 0 points (0-1)

* BUSHI 0 points (0-1)

* El Desperado 0 points (0-1)

* Taiji Ishimori 0 points (0-1)

The next show takes place tomorrow featuring World Tag League matches:

* Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA and Shingo Takagi

* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi