The NJPW World Tag League and Best of the Super Jr. 27 tournaments both began earlier today. Although not previously announced for the tournament, Jeff Cobb is now a member of Will Ospreay's The Empire stable, and will be tagging with Great-O-Khan in the WTL.
Below are the full results:
World Tag League
* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens
* Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan defeated Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto
* EVIL and Yijiro Takahashi defeated SANADA and Shingo Takagi
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeated Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga
Best Of Super Juniors 27
* Master Wato defeated Yuya Uemura
* Robbie Eagles defeated DOUKI
* SHO defeated BUSHI
* Ryusuke Tagachi defeated El Desperado
* Hiromu Takahashi defeated Taiji Ishimori
World Tag League Standings
* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 2 points (1-0)
* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 2 points (1-0)
* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 2 points (1-0)
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 2 points (1-0)
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 2 points (1-0)
* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 0 points (0-1)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 0 points (0-1)
* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 0 points (0-1)
* SANADA and Shingo Takagi 0 points (0-1)
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 0 points (0-1)
Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings
* Hiromu Takahashi 2 points (1-0)
* Ryusuke Taguchi 2 points (1-0)
* SHO 2 points (1-0)
* Robbie Eagles 2 points (1-0)
* Master Wato 2 points (1-0)
* Yuya Uemura 0 points (0-1)
* DOUKI 0 points (0-1)
* BUSHI 0 points (0-1)
* El Desperado 0 points (0-1)
* Taiji Ishimori 0 points (0-1)
The next show takes place tomorrow featuring World Tag League matches:
* Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL
* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA and Shingo Takagi
* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi
