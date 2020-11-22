NJPW World Tag League continued on today with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeating Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event. Below are the full results:

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.

World Tag League Standings

* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi 6 points

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 6 points

* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 6 points

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 4 points

* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 4 points

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 4 points

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 4 points

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 0 points

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 0 points

The next WTL show takes place on Tuesday, featuring the following matches:

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL

* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa vs. Tama Tonga

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA and Shingo Takagi