NJPW World Tag League continued on today with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeating Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event. Below are the full results:
* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens
* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare
* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr.
World Tag League Standings
* EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi 6 points
* SANADA and Shingo Takagi 6 points
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa 6 points
* Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb 6 points
* Juice Robinson and David Finlay 4 points
* Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. 4 points
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano 4 points
* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI 4 points
* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens 0 points
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare 0 points
The next WTL show takes place on Tuesday, featuring the following matches:
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
* Toa Henare and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL
* Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tanga Loa vs. Tama Tonga
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan
* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA and Shingo Takagi
?— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 22, 2020
??WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2020??(11/22)???
?
??????????
??????????…??
?? @taichi0319 & @zacksabrejr × @Tama_Tonga & @TangaloaNJPW
?? #njpwworld ????
?? ??????https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njwtl #njbosj pic.twitter.com/1rAeX5IlLn