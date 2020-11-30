New Japan's World Tag League tour continued earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The main event saw Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeat Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. in a tag team match.
You can see the full results below:
* Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji
* World Tag League match: Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
* World Tag League match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
* World Tag League match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
* World Tag League match: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Shingo Takagi & SANADA
* World Tag League match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.
Current World Tag League Standings:
* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano 10 points (5-2)
* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 8 points (4-3)
* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-3)
* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 8 points (4-3)
* Shingo Takagi & SANADA 8 points (4-3)
* Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-3)
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay 8 points (4-3)
* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 6 points (3-4)
* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 4 points (2-5) *eliminated*
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare 2 points (1-6) *eliminated*
Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings
* Hiromu Takahashi 10 points
* Taiji Ishimori 10 points
* Master Wato 8 points
* El Desperado 8 points
* SHO 8 points
* BUSHI 6 points
* Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points
* Robbie Eagles 4 points
* DOUKI 0 points
* Yuya Uemura 0 points