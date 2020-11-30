New Japan's World Tag League tour continued earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The main event saw Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeat Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. in a tag team match.

You can see the full results below:

* Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

* World Tag League match: Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* World Tag League match: Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

* World Tag League match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare

* World Tag League match: Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa defeated Shingo Takagi & SANADA

* World Tag League match: Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

Current World Tag League Standings:

* Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano 10 points (5-2)

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa 8 points (4-3)

* Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb 8 points (4-3)

* Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI 8 points (4-3)

* Shingo Takagi & SANADA 8 points (4-3)

* Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. 8 points (4-3)

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay 8 points (4-3)

* EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi 6 points (3-4)

* Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens 4 points (2-5) *eliminated*

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare 2 points (1-6) *eliminated*

Best of the Super Jr. 27 Standings

* Hiromu Takahashi 10 points

* Taiji Ishimori 10 points

* Master Wato 8 points

* El Desperado 8 points

* SHO 8 points

* BUSHI 6 points

* Ryusuke Taguchi 6 points

* Robbie Eagles 4 points

* DOUKI 0 points

* Yuya Uemura 0 points