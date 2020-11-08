The "Elite Deletion Match" between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara at Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view left the live crowd at Daily's Place "feeling tired" due to the duration of the bout, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Nearly 25 minutes into the cinematic match shot at The Hardy Compound, Hardy finally picked up a pin fall victory inside the "Dome of Deletion" before Guevara was loaded to the back of a truck driven by Señor Benjamin. After the match, Hardy celebrated the victory with his wife Reby, Private Party, and "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, who made a brief cameo during the match along with Gangrel.

Meltzer noted that Hardy-Guevara was strategically placed on the card after The Young Bucks vs. FTR match to provide fans with a little comedy relief and variety. The AEW World Tag Team Championship contest went nearly 29 minutes and was the longest match of the night.

There were approximately 1,000 fans allowed to attend AEW Full Gear at Daily's Place at Jacksonville, Florida.

THANK YOU! The feedback to tonight's #EliteDELETION was INCREDIBLE, I am truly humbled. #AEWFullGear was an amazing event - What a great night for @AEW! pic.twitter.com/0O8fYRHzkW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 8, 2020