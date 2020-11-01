There are still approximately 80 tickets available for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place on Saturday, November 7, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW began selling up to 925 tickets [out of 5,500 capacity] on Thursday night. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it is "shocking" that up to 84 tickets were still available for the show as of Saturday night.

Meltzer noted that in a normal situation, with a stacked card featuring matches such as MJF vs. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, and FTR vs. The Young Bucks, AEW would have comfortably sold out at least 12,000 tickets. He said that wrestling fans from other states wouldn't have hesitated to either drive in or fly into Jacksonville. However, many fans are still hesitant to travel in the wake of COVID-19.

The Observer mentioned how slow ticket sales could be because the Jasonville market is "completely burned out" by running shows on a weekly basis. Meltzer also noted that fans might be reluctant to go to the show due to the strict restrictions. Fans can purchase either 2, 4, or 6 tickets each family/group and be restricted to their respective pods in order to maintain social distancing.

Daily's Place recommends that pods consist of only "immediate family members" among whom social distancing is impossible or others with whom fans are comfortable not maintaining a social distance. Furthermore, it is a really complex process to invite anyone from outside your immediate family into the pod.

According to the Ticketmaster website, the ringside tickets are sold out but there are still over 80 tickets available in the terrace / concourse overhang area.

Seven matches have been confirmed for Saturday's AEW Full Gear. Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver has also been announced for The Buy In show.