Bruce Prichard, the Executive Director of both Raw and SmackDown, is able to monetize third-party projects such as his podcast Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard despite being a WWE employee, and not an independent contractor like the talents.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this fact has been brought up by some talents backstage. Meltzer noted that before signing his contract, Prichard made it clear that he wanted to keep his podcast going. Vince McMahon reportedly agreed so long as Prichard does not discuss "the current WWE product" on his podcast.

Meltzer said some talents are probably looking at Prichard with envy since he "gets all the benefits of an employee and gets to keep his independent thing." In comparison, the talents are independent contractors who are not being permitted to make extra income on the side.

As noted before, Meltzer recently reported on the differences in contracts signed pre-AEW and post-AEW and why talents with larger guarantees are not as concerned about not being on platforms such as Twitch or hosting their own podcasts [outside the WWE Network].

The talents who fall under the first category were previously reliant on paydays from house shows and PPVs, and are now only working 4 or 5 shows a month. As a result, they are more concerned about WWE imposing the third party edict, which was first reported by Wrestling Inc.

WWE is reportedly putting together its own Twitch deal with plans to share a percentage of that revenue with talents. The percentage will be counted against the talents' downside guarantees.