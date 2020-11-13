The NWA Women's World Title will be defended during next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode.

AEW just announced that AEW boss Tony Khan and NWA boss Billy Corgan have agreed that Serena Deeb will defend her NWA Women's World Title against Thunder Rosa on Wednesday night. This will be the rematch from where Deeb won the title from Rosa during the October 27 edition of UWN Primetime Live.

AEW tweeted tonight, "#BreakingNews - #AEW's @TonyKhan & the @nwa's @billy have agreed that this Wed, 11/18 Live on #AEWDynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend the NWA Women's World Championship against former champ @thunderrosa22 in the much anticipated rematch!"

Below is the updated card for Wednesday's Dynamite show, along with the announcement from AEW:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Young Bucks vs. Top Flight in a non-title match

* Cody and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* PAC vs. The Blade

* NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb defends against Thunder Rosa