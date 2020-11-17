WWE announced that WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff will defend his newly won title against Johnny Gargano tomorrow night on NXT.

As noted, it was last week when Ruff defeated Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship.

Johnny Gargano did comment to WWE NXT after they tweeted the question, "Will @LEONRUFF_ pull off ANOTHER stunner against @JohnnyGargano tomorrow night on #WWENXT?!

Gargano answered, "No. No he will not."

Below is the updated card for tomorrow:

* Io Shirai (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (NXT Women's Championship)

* NXT Champion Finn Balor returns

* Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship Match)