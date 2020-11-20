Otis is the final member of the Men's Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.

WWE official Adam Pearce announced during tonight's go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX that the final spot on Team SmackDown will go to Otis, citing his strength and resiliency, among other factors. The new storyline with Otis and Chad Gable continued during the same segment as Gable took some of the credit for helping Otis, then left with him by saying it's time to get Otis ready for the big match.

Big E had been expected to get the final Team SmackDown spot, but there's no word yet on why they chose Otis over Big E.

Otis joins Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Jey Uso as members of the blue brand men's team. They will do battle with AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Riddle, Keith Lee and Sheamus of Team RAW in the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match on Sunday.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live this Sunday, November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, King Baron Corbin, Otis)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Natalya)

Kickoff Pre-show: Dual-Brand Battle Royal

Participants TBA