Paige revealed on social media that she and her boyfriend Ronnie Radke had to deal with a scary stalker incident today.

She shared that the person said, "symbols led him to them." Paige also wrote that Ronnie had the person in a hold until the police came.

"Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people... thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus," Paige wrote.

Ronnie also spoke about the incident.

He tweeted photos with the caption, "A stalker had the audacity to come to my door, got his ass handed to him until police arrived and saved the day. I will f---ing kill you. Please don't make me kill you."

Below you can see their tweets:

Scariest thing ever. He told us symbols led him to us. But Ronnie got him in a hold until police got there. Wtf is wrong with people... thank god Ronnie is around to protect our house. Jesus. https://t.co/aexPIEummb — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) November 8, 2020

a stalker had the audacity to come to my door, got his ass handed to him until police arrived and saved the day. I will f--king kill you. Please don't make me kill you. pic.twitter.com/O8RgWJWDEo — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) November 8, 2020



