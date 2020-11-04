- A new "Best of WWE" playlist was added to the WWE Network this week with Taker's most bone-chilling moments. WWE has been releasing throwback Taker clips to YouTube as well, to promote the 30th anniversary of The Dead Man. Above is a rare clip from Taker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan for the first time ever on July 29, 1991, before they met for the WWE Title at Survivor Series 1991, and below is video from Taker vs. The Great Khali in a Last Man Standing match from the August 18, 2006 SmackDown show.

- WWE has announced the following stars for The Bump next Wednesday morning - Pete Dunne, Lacey Evans, and WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature an appearance by the new stable with Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne. McAfee took to Twitter tonight and said it's time for the group to take over the entire pro wrestling business.

"Gathering my thoughts on this bird before tonight's #WWENXT live.. I think it's time to takeover the entire business... why not us? Why not now? USA Network, 8PM est Let's. Go. #PATisNXT," he wrote.

McAfee and his "kings of NXT" are expected for a feud with The Undisputed Era, potentially for a War Games match, but their plans should be clear after tonight's show. You can see McAfee's full tweet below: