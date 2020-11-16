Paul Heyman, the Special Counsel to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, had high praise for the WWE Universal Champion during Saturday's edition of Talking Smack.

While co-hosting the show, Heyman previewed the "Best of the Best" main event match at next Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view pitting Reigns against the WWE Champion, either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre.

Heyman said that regardless of his opponent, Reigns will walk into the event as the most important champion in WWE and inarguably "the biggest star in the entire industry today."

"Whomever walks into Survivor Series, as the second most important champion in WWE, will remain just that when they step into the ring against the single biggest superstar in the entire industry today," said Heyman.

Looking ahead to Orton's title defense against McIntyre on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Heyman said Reigns will strategize for his opponent over the next six days. Reigns holds multiple singles victories against both Reigns and McIntyre.

"He is prepared for the variable that this Raw can present to him. We will have six days to strategize and prepare for whomever will fall at the feet of The Tribal Chief."

Heyman also explained why he only counsels Reigns and doesn't serve as an advocate the way he did for Brock Lesnar.

"The difference between serving as Special Counsel than serving as an Advocate, is that I don't need to advocate Roman's position," stressed Heyman. "He advocates it just fine himself. I only counsel him on what his position should be.

"When he wants to speak publicly about the Jey Uso situation [or any other matter], he shall, and will do so eloquently, and credibly."

Reigns and Heyman formed an on-screen alliance during the final episode of SmckDown in August. A few days later, Reigns captured the Universal Championship at WWE Payback.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talking Smack with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.