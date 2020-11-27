The WWE on FOX Twitter account has posted a picture of SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay's resume. The resume was initially shared by Natalya, who said that Kay left the document on top of her bags in the locker room.

Earlier tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, Kay interrupted Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the announce desk and brought with her headshots and a copy of her resume, offering to take over commentary duties on their behalf.

While pointing to her resume, Kay said, "As you can see here, I have extensive experience in talking and I'd be more than happy to take over from here."

Cole was not amused and made the throat slash gesture which led to cameras cutting to a backstage interview with Carmella.

It is possible that WWE is beginning a storyline here with Kay pitching new ideas and trying to find a suitable role on SmackDown. Kay, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, has not competed on WWE TV since the Survivor Series qualifying triple threat match against Natalya and Bianca BelAir on the October 30 episode of SmackDown.

Check out Kay's resume below: