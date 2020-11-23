AEW Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes, released a new photo on her Twitter account with the caption, "You can crack my arm...but that's about it."

The Chief Brand Officer has been involved in an angle with the newly signed, Jade Cargill, with Rhodes gaining a lot of traction from her epic promo she cut on Cargill after her debut.

Rhodes also said in a recent interview how much she'd like to work with Serena Deeb, who is now the current NWA women's champion.

She stated, ""I would love to wrestle Serena [Deeb]. I think she is amazing. Training with her here and there, she is somebody you pick things up from without knowing you're doing it. She's very fluid in the ring, and I think we could have a really nice match."

You can see the aforementioned promo above. Brandi's new photo can be seen below: