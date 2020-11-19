Although most thought Johnny Gargano's appearance on WWE's The Bump this week was going to be to discuss losing his NXT North American Championship for a second time, "Johnny TakeOver" decided to come on the show to unveil the newest Undertaker action figure through Mattel's WWE Elite Squad series.

"Okay, let's put all that crap aside," Gargano said surly. "We are here as the official ambassadors of the WWE Elite Squad for Mattel. We're here to unveil the new Undertaker action figure. This one was created after his match at Extreme Rules - which was one of his last matches."

As an avid collector of action figures, Gargano says that Mattel did a great job adding detail to "The Deadman's" figurine. He says attention to detail has always been key to how he makes his purchases.

"Just look at the amount of detail on his jacket," he mentions while bringing the action figure up close to the camera. "I think those are the things that make an action figure special is when you include those special little details."

With him and Candice LeRae as ambassadors in Mattel, he says it's a real dream come true to go from being the kid who bought wrestling figures to now having a hand in creating them.

"It's a dream come true for me, honestly," he said with a smile. "Just like Candice, I spent my whole life collecting action figures. I remember going to Toys"R"Us just hoping and praying that there would be the newest WWE action figures available. But to be able to work with Mattel it's amazing symmetry. When you can love something your whole life, and to now work side by side with a company you're proud to be apart of is just really cool, man."

You can watch Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae's full interview here.