A number of WWE superstars dressed up as their favorite characters for Halloween on Saturday and posted pictures on social media.

While Charlotte Flair and Andrade, who are engaged to be married, dressed up as Catwoman and Batman respectively, SmackDown superstar Otis chose Chucky "The Serial Killer" Doll as his costume of choice.

"You're the second man who killed me this week, but I've got seven lives left. #HappyHalloween," Charlotte wrote in the caption.

Otis wrote, "HAPPY HALLOWEEN Ohhh YEAAA #Chucky Wanna Ohhh YEAAA?"

Meanwhile, Raw Superstar Braun Strowman did his best impression of Kratos, the protagonist in the action-adventure game series, God of War.

Check out the photos below: